F---k The Rams! (And Maybe The Niners Too)

Did you miss me? Yeah, I’ve missed me too. I’ll dive into the reasons behind my disappearing act in one of the Thoughts. For now, I’ll just say that it feels good to be writing this article, but it feels even better to be doing it with the Seattle Seahawks a full two games up in the NFC West after a mere three weeks. F—k the Rams ! That is all. Okay, that’s not all . . .

for humiliating the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. As nice as an 0-3 Rams team would have been, a 1-2 Niners squad is so much better. That said . . . F—k the Rams! F—k the Niners too. F—k the Rams and f—k the Niners! But not the Cardinals. The Cardinals still seem like the kid brother in our division. Plus, they play Santa Clara in Week 5 and we want them to hang another L on the Niners before our Week 6 matchup at Lumen Field. Speaking of the Week 6 matchup with the 49ers . . .

