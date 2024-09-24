ExxonMobil Sued by California for Misleading Consumers About Plastic Recycling

ExxonMobil has misled consumers for years by perpetuating a “myth” about plastic recycling, according to a new lawsuit filed by the state of California . ExxonMobil is the world’s leading producer of single-use plastics that become waste, according to the state attorney general’s office.

Nearly 80 percent of the 6,300 million metric tons of plastic waste that had been created around the world ended up in landfills or littering the environment. Even when plastic is rehashed, it’s typically “downcycled” because the quality of the material deteriorates with each use. Plastic bottles are turned into fibers used in carpeting instead of new plastic bottles, for example. And gadgets made with recycled plastic typically have to be reinforced with fresh plastic.

Plastic Pollution Exxonmobil Recycling California Lawsuit

