Exploring Sexuality, Safety, and Power Dynamics in Diverse Contexts

This paper explores sexual slang within the context of campus life among female and male undergraduate students.
This paper examines spatial vulnerability and safety among undergraduate students and administrators.This paper explores the intersection of space, health, stigma, and power among women in street-based sex work.is an anthropologist, author, and activist in the School of Health Studies at Western University. As an Associate Professor, her work is well-known nationally and globally, especially her research on sexuality, gender, and health among diverse cultural and digital communities.
Regularly featured in local, national, and international media, her writing about dating apps skyrocketed her to viral online fame and paved the way for her memoir,In this thought-provoking and emotionally powerful book, Orchard uses her skills as an anthropologist who studies sexuality and a sex-positive feminist to explore what it feels like to want love while also resisting the addictive pull of platforms designed to make us swipe-dependent.
The Social, The National Post, Cosmopolitan, Global TV, Breakfast TV, The Kit, Huffpost, CBC Radio, Centre for Addiction and Mental Health,Remembering the Body: Ethical Issues in Body Mapping Research The horrific case of Gisèle Pelicot is one of such magnitude that it reveals the need to redefine the way we talk about and classify rape.
