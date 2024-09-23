Experts Offer Tips On Refinance as Interest Rates Fall

About 18% of consumers said they planned to refinance a loan once interest rates go down, according to a report by NerdWallet.half percentage point
Applying to refinance is similar to applying for a mortgage. A change in your financial situation, like a layoff or lower income, or higher debt, could mean you don't qualify. You can refinance within days of closing with some types of loans, while others may require a year's worth of payments, "While there's maybe not a hard limit on how many times you can refinance, you probably don't really want to be doing it that often," he said.
"Otherwise, you put yourself in a situation where you've spent so much money refinancing that your monthly savings don't really account for much," he said."If you're really, really struggling, and say something catastrophic has happened in your life ... instead of a refinance, it may be worth talking about a mortgage modification with your lender," said Channel.
