Exclusive: SEC Commissioner Mark Uyeda Says Agency Must Return To Being 'Constructive Regulator'

As the House Financial Services Committee prepares to grill all five members of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Chairman Gary Gensler , on Tuesday, FOX Business has received an exclusive preview of what might go down from Commissioner Mark Uyeda , one of two Republicans on the Democratic-majority agency that serves as Wall Street's top cop. The House Financial Services Committee oversees the SEC and typically holds an oversight hearing once a year with the chair.

"We should take a hard look at policies that permit a small number of proxy advisers and asset managers to effectively control public companies. The commission must empower entrepreneurs to build businesses, create jobs and innovate by focusing on capital formation.

