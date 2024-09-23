Ex-Prisoners Recruited for Ukraine War Returning Home to Commit Violence in Russia

A U.N.-backed human rights expert monitoring President Vladimir Putin’s Russia decried on Monday increased violence in the country caused by former prisoners who have their sentences shortened or pardoned to fight in Ukraine and then return home to commit crimes including rape and murder. Mariana Katzarova, who is observing rights in Russia under a mandate from the U.N.

“Many of them who return — and this is an emerging trend — have been perpetrating new violent crimes to begin with against women, against girls, against children, including sexual violence and killings,” she said in Geneva, where the council is holding its autumn session. “This has increased the violence against women in Russia, which already is on a very high level with thousands of women dying each year as a result of domestic violence,” she said.

