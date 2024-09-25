Ex-FTX Exec Caroline Ellison Gets 25 Years for Fraud, Expresses Remorse

to multiple charges in connection with the federal fraud and conspiracy case involving the crypto trading platform. She cooperated with prosecutors and was a key witness during the trial last year of Bankman-Fried, her former boyfriend.

During Ellison's sentencing hearing in New York Tuesday afternoon, Judge Lewis Kaplan called her cooperation with the government "very, very substantial" and noted a "fundamental distinction" between Ellison and Bankman-Fried. Ellison said she was "deeply ashamed" by her conduct that enabled what the defense conceded was an "enormous and extraordinary fraud.""She has recovered her moral compass," defense attorney Anjan Sahni said in court. "Caroline Ellison is a good person who, at 29 years old, can still make a positive impact on the world.""Caroline Ellison deserves leniency," Assistant United States Attorney Danielle Sassoon said.

Federal prosecutors agreed Ellison provided "extraordinary cooperation that was crucial to the Government's successful prosecution" of Bankman-Fried.

FTX Caroline Ellison Sam Bankman-Fried Fraud Sentencing

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC7NY / 🏆 592. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-girlfriend, Caroline Ellison, sentenced to 2 years in prisonFormer FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-girlfriend and co-conspirator, Caroline Ellison, was sentenced to 24 months behind bars for her role in the collapse of the crypto empire.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Caroline Ellison, whose testimony helped convict Sam Bankman-Fried, faces her own sentencingA year ago, Caroline Ellison was preparing to testify against her former boss and ex-boyfriend in one of the biggest fraud trials in US history. On Tuesday, she’ll learn whether her own gamble — cooperating with prosecutors in the hopes of staying out of prison — will pay off.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Caroline Ellison Faces Sentencing After Testifying Against Sam Bankman-FriedFormer FTX executive Caroline Ellison, who played a key role as a star witness in the criminal case against disgraced founder Sam Bankman-Fried, is set to be sentenced on Tuesday. Legal experts predict she will likely avoid jail time due to her cooperation with authorities.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Caroline Ellison Sentenced To Two Years in Prison for Role in FTX FraudCaroline Ellison, former CEO of Alameda Research and ex-girlfriend of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, has been sentenced to two years in prison for her role in the crypto exchange's collapse. She was ordered to forfeit $11 billion.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Former FTX executive Caroline Ellison gets 2 years in prison over fraudEllison, 29, pleaded guilty nearly two years ago and testified against Bankman-Fried for nearly three days at a trial last November.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Caroline Ellison gets 2 years in prison over her role in FTX fraudEllison could have faced a much tougher sentence, but the judge and prosecutors said she deserved credit for talking extensively with federal investigators and ultimately testifying against Sam Bankman-Fried.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »