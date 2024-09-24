Ex-EMTs Share Crucial Safety Tips

"If there's a fire that you can't put out yourself within 30 seconds, call 911 and GET OUT. Do not start collecting items, grabbing clothes, or continue fighting the fire. A fire will spread quickly and emit toxic smoke immediately.". In the comments, EMTs chimed in with more crucial safety tips in emergencies, and it's so important. Here's what they had to say:"Ex-EMT here. We're talking 13 years ago.

"Dad had a few calls for a missing kid, noticed the murky pool close by , and had to drag the pool until he found the child. Even 40 years later, he gets a lump in his throat talking about it, and we were NEVER allowed to even have a small above-ground pool."If there is a fire in your house, there are a few things to know. First, what kind of fire it is and how to put it out. Kitchen or grease fire? NEVER PUT WATER ON IT! Put a cover on the pan or pot, or throw a towel over it.

The last thing I will write here is: When driving, keep the mindset that everyone is out of their minds on the road. It'll prepare you to avoid an accident if you need to.""I actually had to give a presentation on snake bites in EMT school! Do not suck on the snake bite like in the movies. It will do nothing and can just cause an infection. Sucking devices designed for snakebites do not work either. Do not apply ice. It has been proven to worsen outcomes.

Even if the snake's head is separated from its body, it can still bite. Do not play with dead snakes or take them with you to the hospital.

EMS Fire Safety Car Accidents Pool Safety Choking Infants

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BuzzFeed / 🏆 730. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

17 EMTs Share Safety Tips That Could Save Lives'If there's a fire that you can't put out yourself within 30 seconds, call 911 and GET OUT. Do not start collecting items, grabbing clothes, or continue fighting the fire. A fire will spread quickly and emit toxic smoke immediately.'

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

OpenAI and Anthropic agree to share their models with the US AI Safety InstituteWill Shanklin has been writing about gadgets, tech and their impact on humanity since 2011. Before joining Engadget, he spent five years creating and leading the mobile technology section for New Atlas. His work has also appeared on SlashGear, TechRadar, Digital Trends, AppleInsider, Android Central, HuffPost and others.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

Minnesota Vikings Safety 'Could Help' New York Jets Amid Questionable Safety RoomThe New York Jets safety room needs to improve with the season starting in just two weeks.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Consumer Product Safety Commissioners call for Shein, Temu to be investigated over safety concernsCPSC commissioners asked staff to examine how companies like Shein and Temu comply with the Consumer Product Safety Act, a law designed to protect Americans from unsafe products.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

PA police, officials host car seat safety checks during Child Passenger Safety WeekPennsylvania officials are urging residents to consider child passenger safety with multiple free car seat check events.

Source: CBS21NEWS - 🏆 304. / 63 Read more »

Safety First: New safety survey shows top concerns among students, faculty on campusFour years ago, Athena moved to Arizona and has not looked back at the Midwest since! (Sorry to her fellow Illinoisans). She joined KGUN 9 in July of 2024 as a multimedia journalist.

Source: kgun9 - 🏆 584. / 51 Read more »