Ex-EMTs Share Crucial Safety Tips

"If there's a fire that you can't put out yourself within 30 seconds, call 911 and GET OUT. Do not start collecting items, grabbing clothes, or continue fighting the fire. A fire will spread quickly and emit toxic smoke immediately.". In the comments, EMTs chimed in with more crucial safety tips in emergencies, and it's so important. Here's what they had to say:"Ex-EMT here. We're talking 13 years ago.
"Dad had a few calls for a missing kid, noticed the murky pool close by , and had to drag the pool until he found the child. Even 40 years later, he gets a lump in his throat talking about it, and we were NEVER allowed to even have a small above-ground pool."If there is a fire in your house, there are a few things to know. First, what kind of fire it is and how to put it out. Kitchen or grease fire? NEVER PUT WATER ON IT! Put a cover on the pan or pot, or throw a towel over it.
The last thing I will write here is: When driving, keep the mindset that everyone is out of their minds on the road. It'll prepare you to avoid an accident if you need to.""I actually had to give a presentation on snake bites in EMT school! Do not suck on the snake bite like in the movies. It will do nothing and can just cause an infection. Sucking devices designed for snakebites do not work either. Do not apply ice. It has been proven to worsen outcomes.
Even if the snake's head is separated from its body, it can still bite. Do not play with dead snakes or take them with you to the hospital.
