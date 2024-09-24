Ex-Chicago Ald. Ed Burke Sentenced To Minimum Security Prison In Thomson, Illinois

Former Chicago Ald. Ed Burke was lodged at a federal minimum security camp in Thomson , Illinois , a village of around 500 residents in the far northeast corner of the state.Burke, 80, was expected to report to the minimum security camp at the Federal Correctional Institution in Terre Haute, Indiana, but those plans appeared to change at the last minute.
Thomson prison was built in 2001. But budget troubles kept it from fully opening and its 1,600 cells housed fewer than 200 inmates before the facility was closed in preparation for a sale in 2009. The last inmates were moved out the following year, but the prison sat vacant for two more years before the acquisition was completed.compiling the stories of more than 120 people who were incarcerated in a high-security section called the Special Management Unit.
The Bureau of Prisons announced the decision to permanently convert the facility to a low-security institution in October 2023.
