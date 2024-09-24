Evil Dead Rise has a small post-credits tease that quietly works as a perfect Sam Raimi tribute. Although Raimi didn't direct Evil Dead Rise , the film is based on his beloved original horror trilogy. Raimi was still involved, serving as the executive producer on the 2023 film. Directed by Fede Alvarez, Evil Dead Rise is a fresh approach to the material that shifts focus to a brand new cast of characters being terrorized by the Deadites.

What Happens In Evil Dead Rise's Credits Every Evil Dead Movie Has Featured The Same Credits Element Although Evil Dead Rise doesn't have a post-credits scene, it does have a post-credits sound effect. At the conclusion of the credits, audiences can hear a buzzing fly in the background. This stinger was missed by many, as Evil Dead movies typically don't have post-credits scenes, Bruce Campbell's cameo in 2013's Evil Dead being the exception.

On top of that, the fly has a more obvious connection to the franchise's theme of death. Flies are attracted to decomposing bodies, and historically are treated as portents of death and decay — and the Evil Dead movies include copious amounts of corpses. It naturally makes sense for flies to be buzzing around in the aftermath. It's a minor, but haunting reminder of the carnage audiences just witnessed, and a clever connective element between the films.

