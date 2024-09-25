Europeans Support Clean Energy Transition But Want More Help With Affordability

Eurobarometer survey shows Europeans are taking action to save energy and embrace clean energy , but want more support to make the transition and keep their bills under controlcitizens support the energy policy pursued by the EU. Looking ahead, they express their strong backing for more EU-wide coordination, and even more efforts at EU and national level to make energy prices more affordable, as we pursue the clean energy transition and ensure our energy independence.

Looking to the future, when asked to choose from a list of policy options to reach climate neutrality, a majority of respondents say thein energy poverty , to reduce energy consumption or measures that help citizens to produce or consume energy from renewable sources .

Clean Energy Energy Transition Affordability EU Policy Eurobarometer

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cleantechnica / 🏆 565. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New EU Survey: Europeans Are Taking Action to Save Energy & Embrace Clean EnergyClean Tech News & Views: EVs, Solar Energy, Batteries

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

The Newest U.S. Energy Jobs Report Says This About The Clean Energy EconomyWhat the Newest Energy Jobs Report Says About the Clean Energy EconomyMarket forces and government incentives

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

Hurricane Francine Knocks Energy Infrastructure Offline — Not Clean Energy InfrastructureClean Tech News & Views: EVs, Solar Energy, Batteries

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

Energy groups pan Biden-Harris $7.3B 'clean energy' spending ahead of battleground visitEnergy groups criticized Biden’s $7.3 billion rural electrification plan from the Inflation Reduction Act, calling it politically motivated and lacking scientific merit.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

From Montgomery to D.C., Alabama Republicans support clean energy: op-edRepublicans can and will lead the way on clean energy development that reduces our environmental impact while creating jobs and supporting economic growth in communities throughout Alabama and across this great nation.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »

New Poll: Overwhelming Support for US Clean Energy Incentives (Including Trump Voters)New Poll Reveals Overwhelming Support for Federal Clean Energy Incentives87% of Americans support federal incentives to deploy solar

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »