LONDON — Europe an stocks saw a muted open but remained in positive territory as global markets continued to react positively to the U.S. Fed eral Reserve's interest rate cut last week.opened modestly higher, up just 0.06% at the open, with oil and gas, telecoms, technology and banks seeing the best open Monday.were mostly higher overnight as investors digested monetary policy decisions from Japan and China as well as the Fed 's sharp cut.

In Europe Monday, preliminary French, German and U.K. purchasing managers' index data will be in focus. There are no major earnings releases.I reached financial independence at 38. How I built a seven-figure real estate portfolio42-year-old self-made millionaire: I lived in an RV for 3 years as I built wealth—it was ‘actually quite freeing'

