European Stocks Dip Despite Chinese Stimulus

LONDON — European stocks were slightly lower Wednesday, paring gains from the previous session on the back of Chinese stimulus measures.in Commerzbank to around 21% and submitted a request to boost that holding to up to 29.9%. It follows UniCredit's move to take aWednesday that Bettina Orlopp will take over as chief executive officer in the near future, dipped 0.3% during morning deals.Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Sweden's central bank said a rate cut of 50 basis points is possible at one of these meetings. One basis point equals 0.01%.were largely range-bound overnight, although Hong Kong's Hang Seng index extended its rally and climbed 2.2% on the back of the announced stimulus, while mainland China's CSI 300were slightly lower Wednesday morning. The major three averages are on track for a positive month, though concerns that the U.S.

European Stocks Chinese Stimulus Banking Technology Market Trends

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Asian stocks dip after US presidential debate; Chinese shares at 7-mth lowAsian stocks dip after US presidential debate; Chinese shares at 7-mth low

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

European stocks rise after Chinese stimulus; growth concerns remainEuropean stocks rise after Chinese stimulus; growth concerns remain

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

European markets dip as investors weigh UK inflation data, look to Fed rate decisionEuropean markets dipped on Wednesday as investors considered key data and looked to the Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Investors say be patient before buying dip, look for opportunities in stocks like BroadcomFrank Holland breaks down what traders are watching ahead of Thursday's session.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Don't buy the dip in tech stocks: BofADon't buy the dip in tech stocks: BofA

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Jim Cramer names chip stocks to buy on the dipCNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday recommended three chip stocks to buy while they’re down from their highs: Micron, AMD and Arm.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »