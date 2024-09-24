European Nations Dominate Global Talent Competitiveness Ranking

The ranking measures how economies around the world perform when it comes to sustaining their pool of talent. This year, the list was developed through a combination of survey answers and hard data from the IMD World Competitiveness Center and external sources across 67 economies globally.

Switzerland remains at the forefront of talent competitiveness, topping the list since the ranking's inception in 2014. The country dominates on investment and development, as well as the appeal factor. Singapore's steady rise is driven by the readiness of its talent pool, rated as No. 1 among countries in the ranking. The country also shows the highest absence of discrimination, and ranks first when it comes to labor force growth, the availability of skilled labor and the availability of finance skills, according to the report.

Talent Competitiveness Switzerland United States Singapore European Union

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

9 European Union nations pledge to turn the Mediterranean into a green energy hubOfficials from nine southern European Union member countries are focused on harnessing offshore wind and solar energy. They renewed a pledge to turn the Mediterranean region into a renewable energy hub and stave off the risks of climate change.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

9 European Union nations pledge to turn the Mediterranean into a green energy hubOfficials from nine southern European Union member countries are focused on harnessing offshore wind and solar energy.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

9 European Union nations pledge to turn the Mediterranean into a green energy hubOfficials from nine southern European Union member countries are focused on harnessing offshore wind and solar energy.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

FIFA's World Cup qualifying draw for European teams to give Nations League more weightFIFA is preparing a more complicated draw for the European World Cup qualifying groups, giving greater weight to the upcoming UEFA Nations League rather than relying solely on world rankings.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

UN chief urges divided nations to approve blueprint to address global challenges from climate to AIThe United Nations chief is urging the world’s divided nations to compromise and approve a blueprint to address global challenges from conflicts and climate change to artificial intelligence and reforming the U.N. and global financial institutions.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

European Green Deal: A double-edged sword for global emissionsThe European Green Deal will bring the emission of greenhouse gases in the European Union down, but at the same time causes a more than a twofold increase in emissions outside its borders.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »