Euclid Soul Food Restaurant Owner Overwhelmed By Community Support After Appealing For Help

A customer of Gram Gram’s Soulfood in Euclid reached out to News 5 earlier this month with a plea for help as the restaurant was withering away.The restaurant owner, Dawna Blount, previously told News 5 that August’s storms knocked out her power and forced her to cook all of her inventory. She gave it away for free.RELATED: 'I don't want to leave': Popular Euclid soul food restaurant shut down for weeks, begging for helpA week later, her stove and cooler failed her.

for the restaurant’s GoFundMe. Donations can also be sent to Blount’s CashApp tag: $Gramgramssoulfood.As for Daniel Lee, the customer who asked for News 5’s help, Blount says she will forever be grateful to him.“I tell people you never know who you're meeting and dealing with. Angels are everywhere. If it wasn't for him, I really feel like it wouldn't have gotten out here the way it did. I'm so thankful to you,” Blount noted.

Soul Food Restaurant Euclid Community Support Donations Business Struggles

