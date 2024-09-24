Etty Lau Farrell Addresses Perry Farrell's Stage Incident: 'He Will Recover'

In the post, Etty Lau Farrell described her husband as "the gentlest of souls," saying they were "equally astonished" with his "physical outburst" as fans were, adding that he "must had been pushed to his absolute limits.""We are taking a bit of time to ourselves, to reflect and to heal. Perry already has appointments with a otolaryngologist and a neurologist.

"We can rejoice together then. And you will know, we would not have been able to do it without you," she wrote.Etty Lau Farrell wrote that her husband had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat, and had been growing frustrated with the stage volume settings, which caused him to feel like he was being drowned out by the rest of the band.earlier this month, the vocalist apologized for his behavior during the show.

