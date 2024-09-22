ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ Headed to Tuscaloosa for Alabama-Georgia Showdown

The popular college football pregame show made the announcement on social media it is headed to Tuscaloosa, Alabama , for the Tide’s much-anticipated showdown with Georgia in a top-5 showdown.
Host Rece Davis will be joined at the desk by analysts Lee Corso, Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick SabanCollege football insider Pete Thamel, college football betting analyst ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims round out the “GameDay” cast. In the last two weeks, “GameDay” has been in Columbia, S.C., ahead of the Gamecocks’ game with LSU and in Norman, Okla., ahead of the Sooners’ matchup with Tennessee.The visit to Tuscaloosa will also mark the first time Saban will be on campus in his “GameDay” analyst role.. He can be heard on “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5 FM in Mobile or on the free Sound of Mobile App from 6 to 9 a.m. daily.
