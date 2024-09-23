ESPN Host Praises Caitlin Clark For Dominant Rookie Season Amidst 'B.S. and Noise'

ESPN host Andraya Carter praised Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark for cutting through the 'B.S. and noise' around her debut year in the WNBA and winning the AP WNBA Rookie of the Year award unanimously, as well as being named to the All- WNBA First Team. Clark dealt with a lot of scrutiny even before she went to New York City for the WNBA Draft.

It culminated in Clark setting rookie and single-game records while helping the team back to the postseason. 'For me, it was a rookie masterclass,' Carter said on ESPN’s 'First Take.' 'When you think about the statistics Caitlin was able to put up, the way she was able to elevate her teammates, you have to think – Caitlin Clark comes in, the entire offense shifts, the entire offense gets faster. … The entire team is elevated with the addition of Caitlin Clark.

This is an organization that hadn’t had a 20-win season since 2015. Hasn’t been in the playoffs since 2016. And when I talk about a rookie masterclass, yes, Caitlin had to figure it out. Yes, there were turnovers. Yes, there were lessons she had to learn. But she stayed the course. This team started 1-8, and they all stayed the course.

Clark started all 40 regular-season games for the Fever and averaged 19.2 points per game. She was the first rookie to record a triple-double and the first player in Fever’s franchise history to record a triple-double. She set the WNBA record for most assists in a game with 19 against the Dallas Wings in July. Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

