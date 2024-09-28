ESPN BET Says Knicks Are Top Seed Contenders After Acquiring Rudy Gobert

Gambling content 21+. The New York Post may receive an affiliate commission if you sign up through our links. Read ourMeanwhile, ESPN BET tells The Post that the Knicks are in pole position for one of the top seeds in the NBA .
“We’ve had some movement in Knicks championship winner, conference winner and win totals following the trade news on Friday night,” an ESPN BET sportsbook trader told The Post. “KAT’s scoring ability and versatility as a big man fills a gap for the Knicks, enhancing the overall offense on what is already a very good team.
A 54.5 total win projection is the third-highest total in the NBA, behind only the Celtics and Thunder .There has since been some buyback on the Knicks as they’ve settled back in at +750, tied with the 76ers for the second-best. Philadelphia had long been considered the offseason’s winner when it rid itself of James Harden and miraculously signed Paul George with available cap space.The Knicks’ final offseason tally of newcomers appears likely to end with Towns, Bridges, Cameron Payne and Marcus Morris Sr.
In the last year, the Knicks have traded RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, other supporting role players and a bevy of draft capital as they arm themselves for the franchise's first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.
