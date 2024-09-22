Ermanno Scervino Spring/Summer 2025 Collection at Milan Fashion Week

Ermanno Scervino presented his Spring/Summer 2025 collection during Milan Fashion Week. The collection was a celebration of femininity and sensuality, featuring flowing silhouettes, vibrant colors, and delicate embellishments.

Milan Fashion Week Ermanno Scervino Spring/Summer 2025 Ready-To-Wear Fashion Collection

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wwd / 🏆 24. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ermanno Scervino Resort 2025 CollectionErmanno Scervino Resort 2025 collection, runway looks, beauty, models, and reviews.

Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »

Ermanno Scervino Spring 2025 Ready-to-Wear CollectionErmanno Scervino Spring 2025 Ready-to-Wear collection, runway looks, beauty, models, and reviews.

Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »

Ermanno Scervino Spring 2025 Ready-To-Wear CollectionView the Ermanno Scervino Spring 2025 ready-to-wear collection

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Ermanno Scervino Spring 2025: Isn’t She Lovely?Designer Ermanno Daelli of Ermanno Scervino did it again, sending out a collection packed with romantic silhouettes and sharp tailoring with a trompe l'oeil twist.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

New York Fashion Week Party Photos Spring Summer 2025The best party photos from New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2025, including Barneys and Hourglass' garden party, Jacquemus' Nordstrom cocktail and more.

Source: NylonMag - 🏆 697. / 51 Read more »

All the Best Celebrity Looks From the New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 PartiesThe industry event takes place across New York, Paris, Milan, and London. Here’s how Fashion Week started, and where it is today.

Source: harpersbazaarus - 🏆 467. / 52 Read more »