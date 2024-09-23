Erik Prince Says CIA Should Be Able To Pull Off Sophisticated Hezbollah Pager Attack

The apparent Israel i attack that led to the near-simultaneous explosions of hundreds of pagers used by Hezbollah across Lebanon and Syria is the type of sophisticated operation the U.S. CIA should be able to accomplish, said Erik Prince , the founder of Blackwater and a former U.S. Navy SEAL, on Sunday.

Few details are known about how the apparent operation was carried out, though Prince remarked that he believed explosive material was secreted into the devices at some point in the supply chain. "It was not just a matter of overheating the batteries," Prince said. "They definitely implanted some explosives in that battery compartment.

Hezbollah Israel CIA Blackwater Erik Prince

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Netflix’s ‘Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story’ Draws Response From Erik MenendezI’ve been writing about video games, television and movies for Forbes for over 10 years, and you may have seen my reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. I cover all manner of console and PC games, but if it’s about looting or shooting, I’m definitely there. If I’m watching something, it’s usually science fiction, horror or superheroic.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Erik Menendez Criticizes Netflix's 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'Erik Menendez, serving a life sentence for the 1989 murders of his parents, has spoken out against Ryan Murphy's new Netflix series 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story', accusing it of perpetuating lies and damaging portrayals.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Erik Menendez Criticizes Ryan Murphy's 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'Erik Menendez, one half of the infamous brother duo convicted of murdering their parents in 1989, has publicly criticized Ryan Murphy's latest true crime series on Netflix. He accuses the show of perpetuating lies and harmful stereotypes about him and his brother Lyle.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story Cast & Real-Life Character GuideLyle and Erik in Monsters The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Prince William’s Friends Ridicule Prince Harry’s ‘Very Thick’ StrategyThe bitter resentment and hatred between Harry and William was kept at bay for almost a week. But it was back to business as usual on Wednesday.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Prince Louis tries to 'steal' Princess Charlotte's jewelry, dad William saysPrince William says Prince Louis tries to 'steal' Princess Charlotte's jewelry

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »