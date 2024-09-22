Erik Menendez Criticizes Ryan Murphy's 'Monsters' Series

Erik Menendez spoke against Ryan Murphy 's latest season of" Monsters ," which is about his and his brother Lyle and their 1989 murder of their parents, for which they are serving life sentences.

"It is sad for me to know that Netflix's dishonest portrayal of the tragedies surrounding our crime have taken the painful truths several steps backward," Erik Menendez said in his statement,"back though time to an era when the prosecution built a narrative on a belief system that males were not sexually abused, and that males experienced rape trauma differently than women.

Erik Menendez Ryan Murphy Monsters Netflix True Crime

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Erik Menendez Criticizes Netflix's 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'Erik Menendez, serving a life sentence for the 1989 murders of his parents, has spoken out against Ryan Murphy's new Netflix series 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story', accusing it of perpetuating lies and damaging portrayals.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Netflix’s ‘Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story’ Draws Response From Erik MenendezI’ve been writing about video games, television and movies for Forbes for over 10 years, and you may have seen my reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. I cover all manner of console and PC games, but if it’s about looting or shooting, I’m definitely there. If I’m watching something, it’s usually science fiction, horror or superheroic.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Erik Menéndez Blasts Ryan Murphy Over 'Slanderous' Netflix SeriesErik Menéndez is outraged over the new Netflix series about how he and his brother Lyle notoriously murdered their parents in 1989 ... and he says Ryan Murphy went out of his way to slander the infamous siblings!

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Erik Menendez Slams Ryan Murphy Netflix Series“Those awful lies have been disrupted and exposed by countless brave victims over the last two decades who have broken through their personal shame and bravely spoken out.'

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

Erik Menendez not happy to be one of Ryan Murphy's MonstersMenendez has issued a statement condemning Murphy's new Netflix series Monsters, calling the true-crime show 'disheartening slander'

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

Monsters: Erik Menendez Criticizes Ryan Murphy's 'Dishonest Portrayal'On August 20, 1989, José and Kitty Menendez were brutally murdered in their Beverly Hills home.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »