Erik Menendez Criticizes Netflix's 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'

Erik Menendez spoke against Ryan Murphy 's latest season of"Monsters," which is about his and his brother Lyle and their 1989 murder of their parents, for which they are serving life sentences.

"It is sad for me to know that Netflix's dishonest portrayal of the tragedies surrounding our crime have taken the painful truths several steps backward," Erik Menendez said in his statement,"back though time to an era when the prosecution built a narrative on a belief system that males were not sexually abused, and that males experienced rape trauma differently than women.

Netflix is getting ready to premiere their new series, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" on Sept. 19. The show is the latest true crime case being tackled by Ryan Murphy. It's inspired by the infamous Menendez brothers, who are currently serving life sentences without parole for the murder of their parents.

He continued,"Those awful lies have been disrupted and exposed by countless brave victims over the last two decades who have broken through their personal shame and bravely spoken out. So now Murphy shapes his horrible narrative through vile and appalling character portrayals of Lyle and of me and disheartening slander.

