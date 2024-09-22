Erik Menendez Criticizes Netflix's 'Monsters' Series for Inaccurate Portrayal

Erik Menendez spoke against Ryan Murphy 's latest season of"Monsters," which is about his and his brother Lyle and their 1989 murder of their parents, for which they are serving life sentences.

E! News has reached out to Murphy and Netflix for comment on the 53-year-old's remarks and has not heard back.were convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder for the 1989 shotgun killings of their father and mother in their Beverly Hills home. The brothers were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.for the murders stemmed from their desire to inherit the family fortune.

Erik Menendez Netflix Ryan Murphy True Crime Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

