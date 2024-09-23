Eric Roberts Says Julia Roberts 'Not So Much' in 'Steel Magnolias'

Eric Roberts , the elder brother of the beloved Julia Roberts , isn't afraid to publicly critique one of his sister's most profound performances. 'Julia was good in ‘Mystic Pizza,’ great in ‘Pretty Woman,’ but not so much in ‘ Steel Magnolias ,’ in my opinion, even though it brought Julia her first Academy Award nomination,' he wrote in his memoir out now, 'Runaway Train: Or, The Story of My Life So Far,' per Entertainment Weekly.

In fact, I think all those brilliant women – Sally Fields , Dolly Parton, Olympia Dukakis, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah – overacted their asses off in ‘Steel Magnolias,'' he continued. 'Nobody’s great in that movie. They all chewed a lot of scenery, and we know that if an actor cries on film, they go to the top of the class. They get the Oscar nod because crying gets a lot of credit. It’s the big joke in all acting classes, even in the great Lee Strasberg’s Actors Studio.

think that’s a big part of her appeal – along with her boffo good looks and killer smile – her Southern accent and mannerisms,' he added. 'Beauty like that can be off-putting, especially for other women, but Julia’s down-home manner made her seem like your best friend. There’s a certain colorful and enchanting quality to Southern speech.' 'We know that if an actor cries on film, they go to the top of the class. They get the Oscar nod because crying gets a lot of credit.

Although he wasn't jealous of his sister, he didn't necessarily voice his support. 'When you rule the world, which she kind of did for a while, and a member of your family is slow to acknowledge that, you hold it against them,' he wrote of not immediately acknowledging her success. 'I never paid enough homage to her. I still saw her as my baby sister, and I knew that she – like me – came from white trash, yet she became one of the biggest stars that ever breathed.

