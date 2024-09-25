Erdogan Accuses Israel of Genocide at UNGA, Demands Coercive Measures

to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday criticizing Israel for its war against the terrorists of Hamas and Hezbollah .

“They shredded the charter of the United Nations from the rostrum of the United Nations and shamelessly challenged the whole world,” he said of the Israelis. Erdogan extensively regurgitated Hamas propaganda about the war in Gaza, absurdly insisting that almost all of the casualties were “women and children” deliberately targeted by Israel in a campaign of genocide.

“Just as Hitler was stopped by an alliance of humanity, Netanyahu and his murder network must be stopped by an alliance of humanity,” he declared, asking the UNGA to authorize the use of force against Israel. Erdogan effectively wrote the Palestinians a blank check for terrorism, seemingly including the October 7 atrocities, because they are “exercising their legitimate rights of resistance against this occupation and ethnic cleansing.” Erdogan has in the past“The just resistance of the Palestinian people against the occupiers of their land is noble, it’s honorable, and legitimate,” Erdogan said, taking a moment to wave at his “brothers and sisters in the legitimate resistance in Palestine.

“Every week, attacks are taking place on our mosques and our holy book of Quran. In the middle of Europe, peoples’ homes are set on fire and their lives are taken because of their ethnic and religious affiliation,” he said, demanding the appointment of a special U.N. envoy to combat Islamophobia.

Israel Gaza Hamas Hezbollah Erdogan UNGA Genocide

