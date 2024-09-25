Engineer to Testify on Titan Submersible Implosion at Coast Guard Hearing

Members of the Coast Guard 's Titan Submersible Marine Board of Investigation listen during the formal hearing inside the Charleston County Council Chambers, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in North Charleston, S.C. An engineer with the National Transportation Safety Board is scheduled to testify in front of the Coast Guard on Wednesday about the experimental submersible that imploded en route to the wreckage of the Titanic.

Earlier in the hearing, former OceanGate operations director David Lochridge said he frequently clashed with Rush and felt the company was committed only to making money. The hearing is expected to run through Friday and include several more witnesses, some of whom were closely connected to the company. Other witnesses scheduled to testify Wednesday were William Kohnen of Hydrospace Group Inc. and Bart Kemper of Kemper Engineering.

Coast Guard officials noted at the start of the hearing that the submersible had not been independently reviewed, as is standard practice. That and Titan’s unusual design subjected it to scrutiny in the undersea exploration community.

