Empty Mansion In Bel Air Targeted By Graffiti Vandals

Two mansions in the Hollywood Hills, both owned by producer John Powers Middleton, have also been the target of taggers. Vandals turned another Southern California mansion into their graffiti canvas as a third abandoned property in an affluent community is targeted by taggers.

An empty home sitting on Stone Canyon Road in Bel Air has been riddled with graffiti as its owner looks to sell the property for $21.5 million. The realtor overseeing the listing, who wished to remain anonymous, told NBC4 vandals have continuously struck the home.On Thursday, Bel Air security caught five people vandalizing the inside of the property, according to the realtor. She added that on Friday, a gardener also found five vandals inside the home yet again.

“What’s happened to the two properties I own is unacceptable, and no matter what caused it, I own the houses,” his statement read. As for the property in Bel Air, it is unclear who owns that home. No detainments have been announced in connection with the vandalism there.

