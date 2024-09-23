Emotional Intelligence is Key for Children's Well-being and Success

Emotional intelligence plays a key role in children's well-being and success. It's important to educate kids on emotions and give them opportunities to practice their skills.
Asking, "How was your day," isn't likely to lead to a meaningful answer from your child. But these 10 questions can take your conversations with your child to the next level.From misunderstandings over text messages to easy access to infidelity, love in the digital age is complicated. Here's how to prevent technology from harming your relationship.
What do warmer weather, longer days, and taxes have to do with divorce? Research suggests why divorce rates peak in Spring.It's important to have individual boundaries that help you be your best. But boundaries as a couple that protect your relationship against the outside world are also essential. Valentine's Day doesn't just have to be about flowers and chocolates. Instead, you can use it as an opportunity to strengthen your relationship in the long term.Modern romance faces challenges that make healthy relationships more complicated than ever. These are the biggest threats to marriage today.
Mentally strong couples go beyond cultivating good habits. They consciously avoid those unhealthy patterns that could harm their bond.The stress of the holiday season often creates relationship tension. But it's also an opportunity to grow closer and make your relationship even stronger. The popularity of Netflix's "Love Is Blind" has led many to wonder if you can fall in love with someone you have never met. Here's why the show doesn't really work.Step back every once in a while and review your boundaries. You might find some signs that you could benefit from tightening them up a little.
