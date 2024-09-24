Emine Erdogan Highlights Symbolic Value of Turkish Dowries

Emine Erdogan highlights the symbolic and cultural value of dowry items, crafted with dedication by Turkish women.Anatolian people "have intricately woven every aspect of life into their creations," said Erdogan. / Photo: AA

"Dowry items are not only meant to meet daily needs but also serve as special letters that express women's emotions, wishes, and dreams through symbols," she said.Erdogan explained that the dowry tradition is more than just preparation for a bride’s new home—it is a communal effort involving family and friends, symbolising social unity and solidarity.

"Throughout history, the people of the region have intricately woven every aspect of life into their creations, enhancing their living spaces with delicate touches."

