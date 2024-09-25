Emerging Market Stocks Show Signs of Life Amid Global Uncertainty

You might think that war in the Middle East, heightened geopolitical risk elsewhere, and the potential for turmoil in the upcoming US election would spell trouble for world stock market s.

Today’s news that China is becoming more aggressive in reviving its slowing economy is another factor that’s helping boost the outlook for emerging markets. Emerging markets stocks have underperformed US and developed markets in recent years, putting a dent in previous forecasts that expected returns were higher in these countries. Optimists hope that a turnaround is unfolding.

Emerging Markets Stock Market China Global Economy Inflation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Investingcom / 🏆 450. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Potential return of Trump fuels concern among emerging market investorsPotential return of Trump fuels concern among emerging market investors

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street extends losses as technology and energy stocks fallAsian markets are mixed following Wednesday’s global sell-off, as Wall Street declined in the technology, energy and other sectors.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street extends losses as technology and energy stocks fallAsian markets are mixed following Wednesday’s global sell-off, as Wall Street declined in the technology, energy and other sectors.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street extends losses as technology and energy stocks fallAsian markets are mixed following Wednesday’s global sell-off, as Wall Street declined in the technology, energy and other sectors. U.S. futures fell, while oil prices were higher. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Wednesday, following a 2.1% drop a day earlier. The Nasdaq composite dropped 0.3%. The Dow managed a gain of 38 points, or 0.1%.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Cramer says a diverse portfolio can keep you in the market when stocks like Nvidia fallAs Nvidia stock tumbled after earnings, CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday reminded investors that it’s important to own stocks in a variety of sectors.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Global Market Forecasts Signal Lower Returns Ahead as US Stocks UnderperformStocks Analysis by James Picerno covering: . Read James Picerno's latest article on Investing.com

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »