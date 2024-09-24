Emergent Closes Warrant Offering To Raise Up To CDN$1,000,000

") at a price of CDN$0.05 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to CDN$1,000,000. The Offering is now expected to close on or before November 3, 2024.”). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.10 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, subject to the following acceleration right.

Certain insiders of the Company may acquire Units in the Offering. Any participation by insiders in the Private Placement would constitute a"related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101.

Emergent has a Lease with Option to Purchase Agreement on its Mindora Property, NV with Lahontan Gold. Mindora is a gold, silver, and base metal property located about twelve miles southwest of Lahontan’s Santa Fe Project. Lahontan can earn a 100% interest in the property by completing US$1.8 million in cash and/or share payments and US$1.4 million in exploration expenditures over a seven-year period. Details of the transaction can be found in the Company’s July 20, 2023, press release.

Amended 2018 Updated Technical Report on the Golden Arrow Project, Nye County, Nevada, dated September 24, 2018, effective date August 28, 2018, by Steve Ristorcelli, C.P.G., Oden Christensen, PhD, C.P.G., and Jack McParland, M.M.S.A.,NI 43-101 Feasibility Study: Troilus Gold-Copper Project, dated June 28, 2024, effective date May 14, 2024, prepared by AGP Mining Consultants Inc., by Paul Daigle, Geo., Marc Rogier, P.Eng., Ryda Peung, P.Eng., Willie Hamilton, P.Eng., Zunedbhai Shaikh, P.Eng.

