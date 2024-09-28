Embattled Mayor Resigns After Embezzlement Conviction

“He’s gone,” village attorney Michael Stuttley said Thursday about Mayor Charles Griffin, who was convicted by a Cook County judge earlier this week of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the tiny, cash-strapped Referring to Griffin’s fellow village board members, Stuttley said the resignation will be formalized “once they accept” it in coming days.

"He's going to fight this till the death," Turner said of Griffin, adding that his client is innocent and there were a host of questionable issues at trial and during the investigation.

