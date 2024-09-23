Elon Musk's X Complies With Brazilian Court Orders After Defiance

In a surprising act of capitulation, Elon Musk and his X social media platform are complying with the demands of Brazil ’s Supreme Court after weeks of defiance.with Brazil ’s Supreme Court , Elon Musk ’s X has unexpectedly reversed course and complied with the court’s censorship orders. In a court filing, X’s lawyers stated that the company had taken steps to adhere to the court’s demands in hopes that the nationwide block on the site would be lifted.

Brazil’s Supreme Court acknowledged X’s actions in a filing on Saturday but noted that the company had not submitted the necessary paperwork. The court has granted X a five-day window to provide further documentation to support its compliance.

Elon Musk Brazil Supreme Court Censorship

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elon Musk’s Starlink to Block X in Brazil Following Supreme Court OrderSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Brazil Supreme Court upholds judge's decision to block Elon Musk's X across countryToday's Video Headlines: 9/2/24

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Brazil watchdog moves to block access to Elon Musk's X after court orderBrazil watchdog moves to block access to Elon Musk's X after court order

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Elon Musk’s Starlink Defies Brazilian Court Order, Refuses to Block X in CountrySource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

SEC Seeks Sanctions Against Elon Musk For Skipping Court Testimony In Twitter Takeover ProbeThe Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seeking sanctions against Tesla CEO Elon Musk after he failed to appear for a court-ordered testimony regarding his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, now known as X. Musk cited an 'emergency' as the reason for his absence, but the SEC argues that it was a deliberate attempt to delay proceedings.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Brazil supreme court unfreezes assets of Elon Musk's Starlink, X after taking finesBrazil’s supreme court announced that it ordered funds be moved from Starlink and X bank accounts to pay for fines levied against Elon Musk’s social…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »