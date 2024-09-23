Elon Musk Criticizes Vinod Khosla Over Public Beach Access Dispute

The road to Martins Beach is empty,Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, on an overcast day near Half Moon Bay, California. Silicon Valley billionaire Vinod Khosla has a new critic in his years-long effort to limit public access to a beach along the San Mateo County coast: the world’s richest man.Brazil judge orders X suspension amid spat wth Elon Musk

In two separate posts minutes later, Musk added: “Vinod says we should send tens of thousands of unvetted migrants to small towns throughout America, but he didn’t even want to let the public walk on his beach… I’m throwing a party on Vinod’s beach! For cuisine, I’m thinking BBQ.

Their standoff veered toward a back-and-forth argument about immigration, and after Khosla asked whether Musk believes the 2020 election was stolen, as Trump falsely claims, Musk replied:To which Khosla retorted: “Name calling and irrelevant fictional pics is the best you can do instead of answer the question: Did Trump stop thru his lobbying a strong illegal immigration bill that had strong bipartisan...

Surfers and environmental groups protested. They noted that because the beach, which is public along the water line under the Coastal Act, is flanked on both sides by steep cliffs, the road is the only way to access it.

Elon Musk Vinod Khosla Martins Beach Public Access Legal Dispute

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



OakTribNews / 🏆 597. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Martins Beach: Billionaire Vinod Khosla loses bid to halt state lawsuit seeking more public beach accessTrial now set for April in high-profile showdown over San Mateo County coast

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Judge Lets Suit Against Billionaire Vinod Khosla Over Martins Beach Access ProceedA judge has rejected Silicon Valley billionaire Vinod Khosla’s attempt to dismiss a lawsuit over his restrictions on public access to Martins Beach, a popular stretch of coastline south of Half Moon Bay. The ruling means the case will go to trial in April, where Khosla could be ordered to remove no trespassing signs and gates blocking the road to the beach.

Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »

Billionaire battle: Musk blasts Khosla over Martins Beach, curses him on social mediaTwo of the world’s richest men tangle over public access on San Mateo County coast

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Cards Against Humanity Sues Elon Musk’s SpaceX “With Great Vengeance and Furious Anger” For Trespassing“He figured he could just dump his shit all over our gorgeous plot of land without asking,” the company wrote. “We said, ‘Go fuck yourself, Elon Musk. We’ll see you in court.’”

Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »

Latest line: A good week for Matt Mahan, a bad week for Elon MuskSan Jose mayor’s support for crime crackdown is embraced by voters, as tech billionaire draws Secret Service scrutiny

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Warlord Straight Out of 'Max Max' Says Elon Musk Remotely Shut Down His CybertruckScience and Technology News and Videos

Source: futurism - 🏆 85. / 68 Read more »