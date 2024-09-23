Elon Musk Criticizes Vinod Khosla Over Public Beach Access Dispute

The road to Martins Beach is empty,Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, on an overcast day near Half Moon Bay, California. Silicon Valley billionaire Vinod Khosla has a new critic in his years-long effort to limit public access to a beach along the San Mateo County coast: the world’s richest man.Brazil judge orders X suspension amid spat wth Elon Musk
In two separate posts minutes later, Musk added: “Vinod says we should send tens of thousands of unvetted migrants to small towns throughout America, but he didn’t even want to let the public walk on his beach… I’m throwing a party on Vinod’s beach! For cuisine, I’m thinking BBQ.
Their standoff veered toward a back-and-forth argument about immigration, and after Khosla asked whether Musk believes the 2020 election was stolen, as Trump falsely claims, Musk replied:To which Khosla retorted: “Name calling and irrelevant fictional pics is the best you can do instead of answer the question: Did Trump stop thru his lobbying a strong illegal immigration bill that had strong bipartisan...
Surfers and environmental groups protested. They noted that because the beach, which is public along the water line under the Coastal Act, is flanked on both sides by steep cliffs, the road is the only way to access it.
Elon Musk Vinod Khosla Martins Beach Public Access Legal Dispute
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »
Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »
Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »
Source: futurism - 🏆 85. / 68 Read more »