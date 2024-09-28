Ellen DeGeneres Opens Up About Aging, Health Struggles After 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Ellen DeGeneres recently opened up about the journeys she’s undergone with her mental and physical health in the years since ending"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" amid toxic workplace allegations. Netflix

“I may have OCD because a therapist said so and I said, ‘Yes I am very organized,’ because I thought that was the O,” she said. “I didn't know what OCD was. I was raised in a religion, Christian Science, that doesn't acknowledge diseases or disorders. So when I was growing up, nobody talked about anything. There was no discussion of anything.”

“I look back now and I realize my dad for sure had OCD,” she remembered, noting the condition can be hereditary. “He would check the doorknob 15 times before we'd leave, he'd check the faucet 15 times, he would unplug all the appliances before we left the house because lightning could strike and it could catch fire.”" star immediately recognized the behaviors that align with the disorder.

