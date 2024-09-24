Elle King Announces Pregnancy With Baby Boy

Elle King 's family of three will soon become four with a new addition on the way. King, 35, announced she's pregnant and expecting her second child in an Instagram reel shared Monday. The country singer shared in her baby joy among a sea of pink and blue balloons as she revealed the sex of her third little one on social media.

Doubling down,' King captioned the clip as bright blue confetti and balloons filled the room to announce a baby boy was on the way. Dressed in blue overalls with a white shirt and a cowboy hat for the reveal, Rob Schneider's daughter was overcome with emotions upon realizing she would soon have another son.

Your dad is one of my childhood crushes,' Bunnie told King last month of the 'Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo' actor. King described her relationship with her father as having a unique ebb and flow: 'I put out my record, and people finally started asking about my dad,' she said. 'My dad called me, and was like, ‘Don’t f---ing talk about me in the press.'' She remembered, 'If I would ever spend a summer with my dad, it would be on a movie set.

