Elizabeth Olsen Wants Marvel To Release A Version Of Their Movies Without Special Effects

After recently teasing that she would be interested in returning to Marvel as the Scarlet Witch "if they could find the right writers," Elizabeth Olsen now has some more eye-opening words on what it's like to work in a Marvel movie. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Olsen expressed her frustration with acting in front of a green screen , and working in an environment that is so heavily centered around visual effects.
It has to feel ridiculous for characters like Wanda Maximoff or, more recently, Agatha Harkness , who rely so heavily on digitally-added powers to give their characters that on-screen pop. There are other characters like Thor , who are largely just swinging around a giant hammer and having to pretend that there's lightning coming out of it.
There is no official word on Elizabeth Olsen's return as Scarlet Witch. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Olsen in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, now streaming on Disney+.
