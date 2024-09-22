Elevated Levels Of Paralysis-Linked Virus Found In US Wastewater

Wastewater samples have shown elevated levels of a respiratory virus that has been linked to paralysis in some children, sparking concerns about potentially rising cases in the U.S., according to a report from WastewaterSCAN. The virus, enterovirus D68, is one of '100 non-polio enteroviruses,' according to Cleveland Clinic’s website. While the virus itself is common, neurological complications are 'relatively rare,' the clinic noted.

Wastewater samples can point to early warning signs of infectious diseases in a community, even before symptoms are detected, the CDC noted. 'Wastewater is a good surrogate marker for whether a virus is circulating in the environment,' Nachman told Fox News Digital. 'So the take-home message is that this virus is circulating.' As of Sept.

Enterovirus D68 Paralysis Wastewater Surveillance Public Health Respiratory Virus

