Elections coming up for some Arizona residents: Here's what to know

In various parts of the state, voters will get a chance to weigh in on various measures that are specific to their communities.

People should check their local elections departments for more on how to return their ballot for this round of elections.Come November, voters in various parts of Arizona will decide on a number of local races, many of which involve school budget and school bonds. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.

- An election on whether to extend an existing 15% maintenance and operation budget override for seven more years (also held in Yavapai County). Miami Unified School District - An election on whether to approve a 15% maintenance and operation budget override for"the year for which adopted and for four subsequent years." headtopics.com

Payson Unified School District - An election on whether to approve a 10% maintenance and operation budget override for seven years.- An election on a $41.5 million bond measure.

- An election on a proposed $30 million bond issue for building construction, renovation, safety and security improvements, school lot purchases or leases, student transportation, school grounds improvement, as well as furniture, equipment, and technology purchases- An election on whether to renew a 10% maintenance and operation budget override"for the year for which adopted and for six... headtopics.com

"We have close to $5 billion worth of school education funding on the ballot this November 7," said Steve Watson. "A lot of school districts are relying on these bonds to renovate dilapidated buildings, to move into the new century.

