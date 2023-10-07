El Festival Internacional de Globos de Albuquerque llena de color el cielo de Nuevo México

El festival comenzó el sábado al amanecer con un espectáculo de luces de drones y la ascensión masiva de globos aerostáticos. Durante nueve días, residentes locales y visitantes disfrutarán de un espectáculo de globos de colores y formas especiales.

“Pero siguen apegándose a lo básico”, manifestó el director del festival, Sam Parks, que vuela un aeróstato con forma de globo terráqueo inspirado en el que pilotó el difunto fundador del festival, Sid Cutter. “Añades calor a una gran bolsa de aire y subes”. Casi 830.000 personas de todo el mundo asistieron a la edición del año pasado.

Watch: Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta returns to New Mexico skyThe fiesta has morphed into one of the most photographed events in the world.

