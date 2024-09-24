El Cariso Village Remains Devastated Two Weeks After Airport Fire

El Cariso Village is still without power, water, and internet after over two weeks and are relying on community help to get by.Monday marks two weeks since the Airport Fire began to ravage the Santa Ana Mountains alongside many small communities on the Ortega Highway. Among them is the small town of El Cariso Village .

Instead of dwelling over his family’s home which he says had no insurance, Williams went back to work at the Hafey Farms Market, which survived the inferno. The market not only sells goods but also operates as a resource center for the community. The owner, Jon Hafey, says it’s not about business right now but about helping people.

Here's an update on the Airport, Bridge and Line fires burning in Southern California. Video broadcast on Today in LA on Monday Sept. 23, 2024

