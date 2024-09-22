Earth Will Briefly Have A Second Moon

We’re getting another moon. Sort of. Earth will have a second “mini-moon” in addition to its regular lunar companion for about two months starting on Sept. 29, according to a recent study published in the journal Research Notes of the American Astronomical Society.The second moon will actually be an Arjuna asteroid known as 2024 PT5, the study said. It will keep our main moon company until it returns home to an asteroid belt trailing our planet and the sun, scientists said.

RELATED STORY | New Mars study suggests an ocean's worth of water may be hiding beneath the red dusty surfaceThe team behind the new study specializes in mini-moon events and said this isn’t the first time this has happened. In fact, the study said it happens quite frequently, but the objects don’t typically hang around long.There have been two other notable mini-moon occurrences, one in 1981 and one in 2022, the study said.But if you’re hoping to see this mini-moon, good luck.Space.

Mini-Moon Asteroid Earth Space Astronomy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc15 / 🏆 263. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alien: Earth‘s First Teaser Sure Does Show an Alien and EarthAlien: Earth is a prequel show set before Ellen Ripley's sci-fi misadventures.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Snowball Earth: Researchers discover unique Scottish rocks record when Earth was first encased in iceMore than 700 million years ago, the Earth was plunged into a state that geologists call 'snowball Earth', when our planet was entirely encased in ice. This happened when the polar ice caps expanded so far that they joined up around the equator.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Oracle Rally Briefly Propels Larry Ellison To World's Second-RichestDerek Saul is a New Jersey-based Senior Reporter on Forbes' news team. He graduated in 2021 from Duke University, where he majored in Economics and served as sports editor for The Chronicle, Duke's student newspaper, joining Forbes soon thereafter.

Source: Forbes - 🏆 394. / 53 Read more »

Oracle's Larry Ellison briefly tops Jeff Bezos to become world's second-richest personOracle is on pace for its best week since 2021, and the rally lifted founder Larry Ellison's net worth past Jeff Bezos for a brief period on Friday.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

NFL superstar Tyreek Hill's license was briefly suspended in 2018Bodycam footage shows how chaotic Tyreek Hill detainment escalated

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Convicted Child Abuser Escapes Courthouse Briefly Before Being RecapturedNicholas Carter, found guilty of aggravated assault against a 14-month-old child, escaped from the Somerset County Courthouse in handcuffs but was quickly apprehended by jurors and security. He now faces an additional charge of escape.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »