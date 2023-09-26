Earth's New Official Green Lantern Is a Jerk (& That's a Good Thing)

A new direction for the Corps? SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Earth’s new Green Lantern is a huge jerk — and that may end up being a good thing.

It is a season of change for the Green Lantern Corps: the once-independent organization is under new management. The Corps new bosses have their own way of doing things, and that means appointing Earth a new Green Lantern, one who follows orders and toes the line.

John Stewart meets this new Lantern in Green Lantern: War Journal #1 by Philip Kennedy Johnson, Montos, Adriano Lucas, and Dave Sharpe. Former Green Lantern John Stewart is helping his mother with repairs of her house, but when he steps outside for a breath of fresh air, he is imprisoned in green chains. They were created by the new Green Lantern Varron, who informs Stewart that his ring is contraband, and he must surrender it.

Varron threatens Stewart’s house, provoking him further. Stewart draws on the power within himself — no ring required — to overpower Varron, who quickly surrenders. Stewart sends Varron packing along with a message to the United Planets and the “fake Lanterns” to leave him alone.

Warning: contains spoilers for Green Lantern: War Journal #1!

The Green Lantern Corps Is Undergoing Massive Changes Stewart has a right to feel disenfranchised. Up until recently, the Green Lantern Corps worked directly under the authority of the Guardians of the Universe, who were an independent body. However, the Guardians relinquished majority control of the Corps to the United Planets, an interplanetary governing body. The UP has implemented massive changes within the Corps, including sealing off Sector 2814 — which includes Earth — and stripping its Green Lanterns of their authority. In the midst of this massive upheaval, John Stewart received an upgrade of his own, one that may make him the most powerful Lantern ever, and a huge threat to the UP and their Corps.

However, the United Planets cannot let power like Stewart’s go unchecked. "Lantern" Varron is the vanguard of the UP’s watered-down version of the once venerable Green Lantern Corps. It's apparent that Varron blindly follows orders and is over-confident in his power. He talks a good game, but when confronted by John's power and experience, Varron immediately folds. There is a dark implication here: Green Lanterns are supposedly immune to fear, but Varron yields, and quickly at that — behavior hardly becoming of a true Green Lantern. Varron is a snapshot of what the Green Lantern Corps is quickly becoming: bureacratic and pompous.

What Is the Green Lantern Corps' Future? Currently, Earth’s former Green Lanterns are pursuing their own agendas, but confrontations between them and the new, UP-sanctioned Corps are inevitable. John Stewart already has a low opinion of them, and Varron merely reinforces John's doubts. It's not difficult to guess what Hal Jordan will think; Hal built a career on being a maverick, which would put him immediately at odds with the UP. The thought of Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Jo Mullein, or any of the other Terran Lanterns reacting to this new incarnation of the Corps is equally intriguing. Varron's introduction promises to create a new dynamic between Earth’s Green Lanterns, one ripe with story possibilities.

Green Lantern: War Journal #1 is on sale now from DC Comics!