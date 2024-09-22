Earth Has Been Much Hotter For Most Of Its History, But Never This Fast

This sea surface temperature map shows the temperature anomalies above or below the long term average at 30th April 2023. Image from NOAA.
“A long term geological record of global mean surface temperature is important for understanding the history of our planet and putting present day climate change into context. Such a record is necessary for constraining the relationship between climate and other aspects of the Earth system, including the evolution and extinction of life, and the chemistry of the atmosphere and oceans.
“PhanDA reveals key features in the relationship between GMST and the pole-to-equator temperature gradient, including polar amplification and a shallowing of the gradient with increasing GMST. Tropical temperatures range between 22° and 42°C, refuting the idea of a fixed upper limit on tropical warmth and suggesting that ancient life must have evolved to endure extreme heat.
“We built our civilization around those geologic landscapes of an icehouse,” Judd said. “So even though climate has been warmer, humans haven’t lived in a warmer climate and there are a lot of consequences that humans face during this time.” She added that the study should serve as a wake-up call. Even under the worst case scenarios, human caused warming will not push the Earth beyond the bounds of habitability.
