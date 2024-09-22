Eagles Suffer Injuries to Johnson, Covey, Becton Against Saints

Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata said that Mekhi Becton , who is in position to earn the starting right guard job, has adopted the "Hungry Dog" mentality.

Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey has been ruled out with a shoulder injury, and offensive tackle Lane Johnson won’t return with a concussion.all left with injuries during the second quarter on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.Becton, who went to the locker room after suffering a finger injury, is questionable to return. At the end of the second quarter, he returned to the sidelines and got his hand taped.

The Eagles signed Becton to a one-year deal in May. Then, he transitioned from tackle to guard this summer. According to Fox Sports, Johnson vomited on the sidelines and is being evaluated for a concussion. Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro helped him walk off to the locker room.Covey is questionable to return with a shoulder injury, according to the team. The Eagles’ wide receiver depth is a concern becausewas already out with a hamstring injury, so they couldn’t afford to lose any more players.

Eagles Saints Injuries Johnson Covey Becton

