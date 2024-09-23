Eagles Overcome Injuries to Rally Past Saints in Thrilling 15-12 Win

Tight end Dallas Goedert and quarterback Jalen Hurts teamed up for a 61-yard completion in the final minute Sunday to help the Eagles rally for a 15-12 win over the Saints .Shirtless, but still in his green game pants, Mailata brimmed with feelings about the Eagles overcoming so much to beat a team that had been the talk of the NFL through the first two weeks of the season.
“He talked about the togetherness and the close bond that we have as a unit and how he thinks we’re the closest unit on the team,” Mailata said. “And it’s because we work hard and because we study hard and we complain hard together. We do everything together. Lane’s speech the night before, he called out our backup players. He said, ‘You never know when your time is going to come and you have to answer that call.
Smith left the field and was checked for a concussion. He did not return. Mailata immediately shoved Boyd and was still fuming about the play after the game. It was also the start of a fourth-quarter rollercoaster ride that included one final injury that truly infuriated the Eagles. “Yeah, that was terrible,” Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said. “An extra step after the whistle, I get it. They’re going to try to bully the little DBs, but when you get them out of bounds, let them go.”
