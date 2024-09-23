Eagles' Defense Shuts Down High-Powered Saints Offense

Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship celebrates his interception that ended the New Orleans Saints ' final drive in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. The Eagles ’ defense has been criticized for its poor play this season, including allowing the Falcons to score a game-winning touchdown last Monday night at the end of the fourth quarter.

“Trash,” Carter said when asked to describe his performance on Sunday. “I still don’t like how I played, but I know we played well as a team today. That’s one thing. I’m happy about that.” “They responded because they didn’t care what anyone thought. … All you can do is control yourself. You are always going to have people saying different things about you. They went out there and played their but off all week. Vic Fangio put them in a great spot all week. Clint Hurtt put them in a great spot by the way he drilled them. He was on their butt all week.”

Philadelphia finished with three turnovers and failed to convert two fourth downs, but the defense made a big stop after each mistake and didn’t give up a single point.said. “What a way to respond. Jesus, it was just play after play, guys just making plays for one another. That’s what you need out of your defense, and they f****** showed up tonight.”

