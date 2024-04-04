Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Grandmother to be Inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

Earlier this week, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announced that his grandmother, Lia Maivia, will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Maivia, along with her late husband, established one of the most prominent wrestling families in the sport.

She took over Polynesian Pro Wrestling after her husband's death and successfully promoted major events. The induction is a tribute to her contributions to the wrestling industry.

