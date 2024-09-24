Dune: Prophecy To Focus On The Rise Of The Harkonnen Family

won’t be a coming-of-age story, but instead will focus on the rise to power of one of the most powerful houses and groups in the Dune universe.

“We get to see how it all started,” Schapker said. “When we meet Valya Harkonnen, she is a girl whose family has experienced a tremendous fall from power and has lost its noble status. She dreams of restoring what she feels is rightfully theirs. How she goes from being someone obsessed with rebuilding her noble house to being someone who is dedicated to the Sisterhood above all is a big part of the story.

